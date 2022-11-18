Gerald R. Leasure, Jr, (Jerry), passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2022. Memorial Services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 (Noon) until service time.

Jerry was the son of Ethel Cole and Gerald Leasure, Sr. (deceased) and step-mother Odel Leasure.

Jerry leaves his first love, his 2017 red Harley Davidson Street Glide, his loving wife, Joan; three daughters, Vickie Siddens (Jimmy), Deborah Diehl and Kelly Jo Hartman (Will); nine grandchildren, Crystal, Josh, Chad, Danielle, Brody, Riley, Kelsey, Kaleb and Lani; four brothers, Harold (his twin), Billy, Howard (Cindi) and Dennis (Valerie);sister Janie (Lee); half-sister, Jerri-Ann; half-brother, Dale (deceased);step-brothers, Robert, Kenny, David and Jonny (deceased) and step-sisters, Judy and Cheryl. He also leaves behind his life long friend, Paul Ries of Atwater, Ohio and his fur babies, Penny, Louie, Mama Kitty, Baby and Tom. Jerry was an animal lover and always had fur babies.

Jerry was a member of the UAW 1112, Lordstown, Ohio and worked at the General Motors plant in Lordstown for 44 years as a plant specialist. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcyclist, an excellent carpenter and a “psychic mechanic”.

Jerry had many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.