George W. Hyslip of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 95. Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the service time.

Mr. Hyslip, a native of Prescott, AZ, was the son of the late William Fred and Opal Mae Denton Hyslip. He was a WW II U S Army veteran and retired from Sverdrup Technology after 55 years of service. He was a very active member of the Bordeaux Primitive Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling and being with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clintell Howard Hyslip; brothers, Delford and Franklin Hyslip and grandson, Blake Merkel.

Mr. Hyslip is survived by his wife, Darelene Hyslip of Tullahoma; children, Phillip Hyslip of Tullahoma, Suzy Hyslip of Hixson, John Shipman (Amy) and Perry Shipman (Bobbi), both of Boerne, TX, Gloria Merkel (Bud) of San Antonio, TX and Denise Phillips (Chris) of Devine, TX; brother, William “Wig” Hyslip of Prescott, AZ; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-laws, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to a charitable organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.