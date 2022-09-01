Connect with us

Obituaries

George S. Propst

Published

George S. “Steve or Squirrel” Propst passed this life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the age of 68. A private memorial service is scheduled.

Mr. Propst, a native of Salisbury, North Carolina, was the son of the late Chester and Mazillah Murdock Propst. He graduated from Tullahoma Highschool in 1972. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, was a hard worker and had an unique sense of humor.

Mr. Propst was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Propst is survived by his son, George Propst (Davida) of Manchester; daughters, Stephanie Turner (Jared) of Tullahoma and Stacey Allison of Lynchburg; sisters, Debbie Nunley (Felix) of Franklin County, Muffitt Armstrong (James) of Estill Springs and Gwen Long (Wayne) of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Lily, Hayden, Hayley, Jesse, Dillion, Tyler and Cheslyn and six great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

