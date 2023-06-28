Connect with us

Obituaries

George Roy Winters Sr.

Published

Mr. George Roy Winters, Sr., age 82, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mr. Winters was born in Bryant, Alabama, to his late parents George Washington Winters and Esther Lucille Reeves Winters. He worked as a truck driver for Batesville Casket Company in Manchester for 32 years. Mr. Winters enjoyed mowing grass and love working with old cars. He also adored his dog, Heidi Lee, who gave him much comfort. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Winters and brother, Danny Winters.

Mr. Winters is survived by his sons, George Roy Winters, Jr. and Robert Michael “Bobby” Winters; daughters, Nina (Lee) Smartt and Stacey (Nathan) Dotson; brothers, Billy Winters, Dale Winters, Dennis Winters, and David Winters; grandchildren, Robert Smartt, Jacob Smartt, Christopher Cawthorn, Brock Dotson and Brooke Dotson; great grandchildren, Wynnslee Smartt, Lilly Dotson, and Lucas Dotson.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will take place Saturday at 3:00pm at Ebenezer Cemetery in Bryant, Alabama. 

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Winters family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

