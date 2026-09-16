Mr. George Melton Peckinpaugh – “Peck”, age 87, passed away September 13, 2026. He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late George Milton and Verna Peckinpaugh.

Peck is survived by his wife Dorothy; daughters Kim Dula (Rick Shafer) and Pam King; sons Jimmy Peckinpaugh and Jeff Jackson (Wendy); grandchildren Kelli Johnson (Matt), Kandice Pauley (Landon), Kala Shoopman (Logan Ren), Tyler Peckinpaugh, Will Jackson and Maggie Jackson; his great grandchildren Aiden, Carter, and Layna; and brother Joe Peckinpaugh and sister Daisy Bryant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Juanita Stuman and son Jim Whitton.

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Peck and Dot moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee after he retired from civil service at Robins AFB, Georgia working over 30 years in aircraft maintenance. He served 25 years in the Air Force Reserve retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant.

In retirement Peck enjoyed spending time with family and friends sharing stories as he was one of the best at story telling about past experiences. He enjoyed volunteering at church and was an eager supporter of the local bee keepers association gladly sharing his time and knowledge to anyone interested in getting started.

Peck was also known among his friends for his love of fishing and his knack for spinning some legendary tales. We look forward to seeing you again one day and sharing new stories about the ones that didn’t get away.

Peck will be laid to rest at the Chattanooga National Cemetery on September 17, 2026. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, Tullahoma TN.