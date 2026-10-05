George D. Duncan, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, October 2nd, 2026 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 85. George was born in Hartsville, Tennessee to the late Rhea and Wilna Holleman Duncan. During his life, he worked as a Scientific Programmer at AEDC and was a long-time member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Duncan. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Karla Duncan; and his grandpup, Sam. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2026 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10th, 2026 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Norman and Donald Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.