Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

General Assembly passes  ELVIS Act

Published

The General Assembly this week unanimously passed first-of-its-kind legislation protecting artists’ identity and work from misuse of artificial  intelligence (AI). 

The Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act, sponsored by House  Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature. 

“As technology advances, we must ensure intellectual property and humanity is  protected. Consumers should be fully informed when they encounter artificial  content,” Lamberth said. “The ability of artificial intelligence to replicate someone  else’s legitimate voice and likeness should deeply concern us all. The ELVIS Act sets critical safeguards that protect creators against harm, exploitation and theft.” 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While Tennessee’s existing law protects name, image and likeness, it does not  address new, personalized generative AI cloning models and services that enable  human impersonation and allow users to make unauthorized fake reproductions in  the image and voice of others. 

The emergence of artificial intelligence threatens the careers of artists whose image, likeness, and voice are replicated, as well as the future of the music industry and the jobs it supports. 

Tennessee is home to more than 68,000 songwriters. The state ranks No. 1 in the  nation for music industry employment, with jobs growing by 21 percent over the last five years. Overall, Tennessee’s music industry supports nearly 62,000 jobs across  the state, contributes $5.8 billion to gross domestic product (GDP) and fills more  than 4,500 music establishments. 

The ELVIS Act is the first legislation of its kind in the nation to build upon existing  state rule protecting against the unauthorized use of someone’s likeness by adding  “voice” to the realm it protects. Once signed by the governor, the legislation takes  effect July 1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
By Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc. Reproduction Number: LC-USZ6-2067Location: NYWTS — BIOG – The Library of Congress retrieved 3d02067r.jpg from Jailhouse Rock., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=727693

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023