News

General Assembly passes $52.8 billion budget

Published

Members of the 113th General Assembly on Thursday fulfilled their constitutional  duty with the passage of a $52.8 billion balanced budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

This year’s budget highlights lawmakers’ continuous efforts to keep taxes low and  remain fiscally responsible while prioritizing the needs of Tennesseans.  The zero-debt budget is a spending plan that advances Republicans’ efforts to strengthen  families, improve public safety, advance education, and create new opportunities  for businesses to grow. 

“This budget addresses a diverse range of needs across our state while continuing  our tradition of good fiscal governance,” said House Finance Chair State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain. “Crafting this budget was a challenge because we are facing  increasing demands due to rising inflation. Tennessee remains a model for  economic prosperity because we’ve managed our spending limits and planned well  for the future.” 

Total legislative initiatives make up nearly $21 million in recurring investments and  $141.5 million in nonrecurring expenditures. While revenues have slowed  considerably, Tennessee continues to be among the most fiscally stable states in  the nation with no state income tax and low tax burden overall.

The slate of budget and legislative priorities includes significant investments in  rural and behavioral health care with $303 million in new dollars directed to 17  programs. These funds will help to expand bed capacity, fund infrastructure projects for  children’s hospitals and expand access to behavioral health inpatient care. 

The budget adds $261 million in new recurring dollars for K-12 education, bringing the total base Tennessee Investment in Achievement (TISA)  budget to $6.8 billion and the overall budget for public education to $8.55 billion.   The new dollars will cover medical insurance premiums, retirement for teachers, and funding for teacher raises to bring the annual starting base salary up to $50,000  by  2026. 

Among new investments in public safety, are a $17 million investment for 60 new  Tennessee State Trooper positions and $750,000 in security grants for houses of  worship. 

The budget includes a $36 million investment to help distressed counties and rural  communities with economic development, such as community asset improvements, marketing and downtown revitalization grants. 

It also makes a $100 million deposit in the state’s Rainy-Day Fund, which serves as the state’s savings account to help withstand economic  downturns, bringing the fund to a historic balance of more than $2.15 billion. 

Tennessee is among the lowest-taxed states in the nation and collects zero income tax. Tennessee holds the highest bond rating issued by all three of the nation’s credit rating agencies, which reflects  extreme confidence in the Volunteer State’s preparedness in meeting financial  commitments in tough economic times. 

