General Assembly makes voter registration process more secure

Legislation making the voter registration process more secure in Tennessee was approved by the General Assembly this week.

House Bill 1955, sponsored by State Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro, prohibits people and organizations from pre-filling out voter registration applications. The legislation also requires third-party voter registration organizations to register with the Secretary of State’s office and prevents certain felons from handling applications.

“The last thing we need is someone who’s been convicted of voter fraud, perjury or abuse of a senior citizen is having senior citizens’ Social Security numbers,” Rudd said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The legislation states that it’s presumed the date an applicant signs a voter registration application is the date the person or organization received or collected the application. It also ensures no alterations to the voter registration form are made without the applicant’s consent. The state election commission can impose civil penalties of up to $5,000 for violations of bill. The legislation now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.