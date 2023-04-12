General Assembly makes it easier for school bus drivers to navigate routes

The Tennessee General Assembly has unanimously approved Republican legislation that will make it safer for school bus drivers to navigate their routes.

House Bill 1321, sponsored by State Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes, R-East Ridge, allows school bus drivers to use a portable electronic device for navigation under certain conditions.

“The way the law is written right now, bus drivers have to use paper maps if they need directions and this will be much safer,” Helton-Haynes said on the House floor Monday.

Bus drivers who use a global positioning system (GPS) must have it mounted to the windshield, dashboard or center console in a way that does not hinder their view of the road. They must also not hold or enter information into the device while the vehicle is moving.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additionally, the legislation allows bus drivers to use a portable electronic device to accurately account for students who are on board. House Bill 1321 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.