General Assembly keeps guns from violent juvenile offenders

Teenagers who commit certain violent crimes will be barred from purchasing a firearm until they are 25 beginning July 1.

The General Assembly recently passed House Bill 1600, sponsored by State Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, which applies to any juvenile 14 years of age or older that is adjudicated delinquent by a court for committing one of more than a dozen violent offenses.

“This would just prohibit them from being able to purchase a gun until their brain fully develops at 25,” Williams said. “The repercussions of their actions as a juvenile will carry into adulthood and therefore possibly prevent crime.”

The legislation would apply to those minors whose conduct, if tried as an adult, would be classified as aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse, criminal homicide, robbery, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking, burglary, aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated cruelty to animals, a threat of mass violence, or any other criminal offense that involves the use or display of a firearm.

Once an individual turned 19, they could petition a court to have their right to purchase a firearm restored early.

House Bill 1600 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.