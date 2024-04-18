Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

General Assembly improves voting  accessibility for blind Tennesseans

Published

The General Assembly this week unanimously passed legislation that will improve  access to voting for visually impaired Tennesseans.  

House Bill 2293, also known as the Print Disability Absentee Voting Act, creates a  process for an accessible electronically-delivered ballot to be delivered to voters with print disabilities that affect their ability to read, write and use printed materials. 

“Voting shouldn’t be a burden on any citizen with a disability,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Elaine Davis, R-Knoxville. “This legislation preserves election integrity while providing an accessible ballot for blind Tennesseans to securely and privately cast their ballots.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The legislation requires the coordinator of elections to create an application for  print-disabled Tennesseans to request an electronically-delivered ballot. An application link would also be located on the Tennessee  Secretary of State’s website for voters to submit requests. The bill does not allow  the use of an electronic or digital signature. 

House Bill 2293 will now go to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023