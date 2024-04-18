General Assembly improves voting  accessibility for blind Tennesseans

The General Assembly this week unanimously passed legislation that will improve access to voting for visually impaired Tennesseans.

House Bill 2293 , also known as the Print Disability Absentee Voting Act, creates a process for an accessible electronically-delivered ballot to be delivered to voters with print disabilities that affect their ability to read, write and use printed materials.

“Voting shouldn’t be a burden on any citizen with a disability,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Elaine Davis, R-Knoxville. “This legislation preserves election integrity while providing an accessible ballot for blind Tennesseans to securely and privately cast their ballots.”

The legislation requires the coordinator of elections to create an application for print-disabled Tennesseans to request an electronically-delivered ballot. An application link would also be located on the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website for voters to submit requests. The bill does not allow the use of an electronic or digital signature.

House Bill 2293 will now go to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.