Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

General Assembly expands newborn  Safe Haven program

Published

The General Assembly recently approved legislation expanding Tennessee’s newborn Safe Haven program. 

House Bill 1922, sponsored by State Rep. Ed Butler, R-Rickman, adds participating emergency communications centers and nursing  homes in counties without hospitals to the list of approved locations for safe haven baby  boxes and drop-off locations.   

“This is an important step in ensuring rural communities have access to newborn  safe haven boxes,” Butler said. “This program allows suffering mothers to safely  surrender their child in a place where proper care can be given. Tennessee is a pro-life state and I encourage mothers to take the necessary steps to keep their children, born and unborn, safe and healthy in times of crisis. I thank my colleagues for  supporting this life-saving legislation.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

House Bill 1922 would ensure emergency communications centers and nursing  homes are subject to the same policies other facilities are bound by under  Tennessee’s Safe Haven law. 

Tennessee currently has three Safe Haven baby boxes, located at fire stations in  Jackson, Knoxville, and Kingston. Baby boxes allow mothers to securely and  anonymously surrender their child in a continuously monitored safety device that allows medical staff members to care for the baby quickly. 

Current law allows mothers to surrender their newborn up to 14 days after birth without fear of prosecution at hospitals, birthing centers, community health clinics, walk-in clinics, EMS facilities, and 24-hour fire and law enforcement facilities. 

More than 130 newborn babies have been safely surrendered in the state since the  Safe Haven law was enacted in 2001, according to Secret Safe Place for Newborns  of Tennessee. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

House Bill 1922 now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into  law.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023