Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

General Assembly celebrates  agriculture in Tennessee

Published

Tennessee’s annual Ag Day on the Hill was held at the State Capitol in Nashville on  March 19 and featured a variety of events, exhibits, activities and livestock along  with producers and exhibitors from across the state. The event coincided with  National Agriculture Week. In Tennessee, agriculture-related industries employ 324,000 people and contribute $89 billion into the  economy. Among those in attendance were farmers, foresters, agriculture officials,  legislators, 4-H and Future Farmers of America members.  A $1,000 check was also presented to the Shooting Hunger Backpack program on  behalf of the Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee organization.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023