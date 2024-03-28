General Assembly celebrates  agriculture in Tennessee

Tennessee’s annual Ag Day on the Hill was held at the State Capitol in Nashville on March 19 and featured a variety of events, exhibits, activities and livestock along with producers and exhibitors from across the state. The event coincided with National Agriculture Week. In Tennessee, agriculture-related industries employ 324,000 people and contribute $89 billion into the economy. Among those in attendance were farmers, foresters, agriculture officials, legislators, 4-H and Future Farmers of America members. A $1,000 check was also presented to the Shooting Hunger Backpack program on behalf of the Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee organization.