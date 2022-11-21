Mrs. Gay Nell Thacker, age 95 of Manchester, was born on January 1, 1927, to the late Floyd Lester and Lola Jane Johnson Rhea. She was a very dedicated member of the Wesley Heights United Methodist Church for 60 years, where she taught the “Books of the Bible” Sunday School class for over 35 years. Mrs. Gay Nell enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, oil and acrylic painting, and she was a “3 Star” Letter and Poem writer and many of her writings were published, which she was very proud of. It was known by many friends and family members that she was a wonderful cook and hostess. Of all of Mrs. Gay Nell’s accomplishments and achievements, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joys.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gay Nell is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Harold Thacker, brothers, Jack Russell and Bobby Lester Rhea. She is survived by her loving children, Keith and Mark Thacker, and Nancy Gunn and her husband, Terry; grandchildren, Nicholas James Graham and his wife, Melody, and Joshua David Graham and his wife, Alicia; great grandchildren, Ellie, Nikki, Peyton, and Pryson Graham; sister, Billie Maxine Starns; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of friends.



Funeral services for Mrs. Gay Nell will be conducted on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 Noon on Friday at the funeral home, until time of services.

