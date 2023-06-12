Gates open Tuesday, June 13 for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Bonnaroo officials expect about 70,000 paid patrons to attend the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Brad Parker, who serves as project manager for US Festivals with C3 Presents, spoke at the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Luncheon last Tuesday and informed community leaders that ticket sales have rebounded nicely this year versus last year.

“Bonnaroo has had a rough time,” said Parker. “Pandemic related cancellation then the hurricane. I feel like we are going to have a strong year, almost 70,000 people are coming to the farm.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When adding in vendors and on-site staff, Parker said the number is closer to 75,000 people on the grounds.

That is a significant rebound from last year’s festival, which was rumored to be about half full of the 80,000 capacity.

Parker went on to say that there are no real noticeable changes at the festival grounds this year, with the exception of more paved roads.

“We are extremely excited about the amount of pavement,” said Parker, adding that the main venue no longer has gravel roads.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The other big difference is we will have a lot of people showing up (compared to last year,” quipped Parker.

Of the 70,000 paid patrons, they come from 47 different states this year.

“Bonnaroo takes a lot of people around this community, county and state to come together and make this a very safe event,” said Parker. “I want to say thank you to all those agencies, starting with Manchester Police and Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.

Parker went on to thank TDOT and THP, among others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bonnaroo runs from June 15-18, 2023. Gates open Tuesday, June 13.