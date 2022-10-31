Gas price average up in Tennessee, down in Coffee County

Drivers will see just slightly spookier gas prices at the pump this Halloween. After fluctuating last week, gas prices across the state have risen, on average, a penny over last Monday. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.32 which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago and 16 cents more than one year ago.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in Coffee County is $3.22 which is 4 cents lower than last week. The national average is $3.76 per gallon which is 3 cents less than the previous week.

“Gas prices in Tennessee saw some fluctuation at the end of last week, however, the state gas price average has shifted downward incrementally over the last three days,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Additional fluctuation is expected throughout the coming week. With persistent downward pressure on prices still lingering in the market, hopefully this week will bring more treats than tricks for drivers.”

Quick Facts

29% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.11 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.65 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the eight least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The national average pump price continued its recent trend by dipping three cents over the past week to hit $3.76. Tepid domestic gas demand and waffling global oil prices are the main reasons, although much lower West Coast gas prices are playing a part too.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million b/d to 8.93 million b/d last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million bbl to 207.9 million bbl. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 bbl lower than this time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand contribute to the national average prices moving downward.

Today’s national average of $3.76 is three cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago.