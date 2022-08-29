Connect with us

News

Gas price average holds steady in Tennessee over past week

Published

For the first time in over ten weeks, the Tennessee gas price average held steady week-over-week, with today’s state average the same as one week ago. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.44 which is 39 cents less expensive than one month ago and 59 cents more than one year ago.  

Tennessee’s 72-day streak of gas price declines began in mid-June, when the state average fell from its all-time high of $4.64 per gallon down to $3.43 last Wednesday.

 The average price per gallon in Coffee County is $3.39, according to AAA, which is 5 cents below the state average and 46 cents below the national average of $3.85.

The least expensive gas nearby is in Bedford County at $3.35 per gallon, just 4 cents below Coffee County.

“Gas prices are fluctuating in response to recent movements in crude oil prices, which have risen around 5% over the course of the past three weeks,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Since this isn’t a significant oil price hike, it’s likely that gas price increases could be minimal, barring any additional gains in the fuel market this week. As we move into peak hurricane season, a major storm could also contribute to fluctuations in pump prices, especially if it threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi coast lines.” 

Quick Facts

  • -80% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.50 
  • -The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.22 for regular unleaded 
  • -The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.81 for regular unleaded
  • -Tennessee fell to the 7th least expensive market in the nation
