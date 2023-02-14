Gas price average drops 8 cents in Coffee County

This week marks the second consecutive week of declines in the Tennessee Gas Price Average. Gas prices across the state fell 10 cents, on average over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.09 which is nearly 14 cents more expensive than one month ago, but 16 cents less than one year ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.08, according to AAA. That price is 1 cent below the state average and 33 cents below the national average, which is $3.41.

“Tennesseans may be finding a little more money in their wallets for those last minute Valentine’s gifts this week as pump prices are still falling across the state,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices have dropped about 20 cents in the last two weeks, and this trend could continue if market conditions hold steady.”

Quick Facts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

38% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.84 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.45 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 8th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.49 million to 8.43 million b/d last week. The current gas demand rate is approximately 700,000 b/d lower than the rate during the first week of February 2022, helping to explain why gas prices are declining. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased significantly by 5 million bbl to 239.6 million bbl last week. If gas demand remains low amid growing total domestic stocks, pump prices may drop further.

Today’s national average of $3.41 is 13 cents more than a month ago, but nearly seven cents less than a year ago