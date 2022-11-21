Gas price average drops 12 cents in Coffee County

Gas prices across Tennessee continue to decline as 1.2 million Tennesseans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving. Over last week gas prices fell, on average, nine cents. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.20 which is 13 cents less expensive than one month ago and eight cents more than one year ago.

The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Coffee County is $3.18 – a 12 cent drop compared to last week’s average.

Earlier this month, it looked like Tennessee gas prices could test record highs, however, with the recent drop in pump prices, it looks like prices may steer clear of record-high levels. In Tennessee, the highest daily average price for Thanksgiving was set back in 2012, at $3.18 per gallon. Today’s gas price average of $3.20 is 10 cents higher than what Tennessee drivers paid last Thanksgiving ($3.10).

“Tennesseans have a little extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving as gas prices are likely to continue falling ahead of the holiday weekend, ” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As drivers begin to prepare for their road trips this week, AAA is reminding drivers to plan ahead by making sure that their vehicle is well-maintained and up-to-date on oil changes and maintenance, and that they have a fully stocked emergency kit in their vehicle.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Quick Facts

69% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.95 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.55 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Drivers fueling up ahead of Thanksgiving will benefit from falling pump prices, as the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. That’s the good news. Unfortunately, while lower, this week will see the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records in 2000.