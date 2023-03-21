Mr. Gary Neal Cunningham, age 62, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Cunningham was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to his surviving father Harold Dean Cunningham and mother Docia Frances Green who preceded him in death. He was a mechanic at AEDC and was a member of the Hillsboro Masonic Lodge #382, Manchester Chapter 339, Order of the Eastern Star. Mr. Cunningham had a servant’s heart and loved giving of his time serving with the Masonic lodge. He loved helping people in need and never sought attention for it, always wanting to be anonymous in his giving. Mr. Cunningham loved his family fiercely. He was also a biker and loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Mr. Cunningham is survived by his father, Harold Cunningham; brothers, Larry Cunningham and James (Robin) Cunningham; sisters, Laura (Scott) Moscati and Deborah (Ryan) Camardelle; several nieces and nephews; best friend and Masonic brother, Roger “Babe” Owen.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, from 12:00pm noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home. Memorial services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm with Masonic rights to be administered.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to his best friend and Masonic brother, Roger “Babe” Owen and his friend Dennis for your love and care during this difficult time.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cunningham family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com