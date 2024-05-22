Mr. Gary Lynn McKinney, age 77, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Monday, May 20, 2024, in Nashville, TN.

Gary was born in Elizabethton, TN, to his late parents Lonnie McKinney and Grace Taylor McKinney. He was informally known as “Strawberry” by his closest friends and family. He worked as a machine operator and part time truck driver for Rock-Tenn in Tullahoma. Gary was an avid woodworker and was heavily involved in his family’s life, attending any event that he could. He adored his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to no end. Most of all, he loved and cared for his wife, Pam, with all his heart. He also enjoyed playing pool, either live or a game on his phone and also enjoyed a good card game. Gary loved and kept in touch with his classmates from Hampton High Class of 1964. While in high school, he was a star pitcher for the baseball team and later on, became an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He was well known for his homemade chocolate pies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly McKinney-Heaney.

Mr. McKinney is survived by his wife of 58 ½ years, Pam McKinney; son, Ricky McKinney (Katie); daughter Cheryl Swan (Larry); son-in-law, Tim Heaney; grandchildren, Nikki Diaz Simmons (Taylor), Mary Worcester (Zeb), Ashley Taylor Gadeken (Daryn), Joshua Diaz, Elizabeth McKinney, Brandon Taylor, John McKinney, Noah McKinney (Maddie), and Eli Heaney; great grandchildren, Gage, Hendrix, and Nash Simmons, Trenton and Hunter Gadeken, Lincoln, Bo, and Laney Worcester, Arrabella McKinney, and Jordan Diaz; special family members include Jennifer Fleenor Sizemore and beloved Aunt Geraldine (Shirley) Taylor Rumley.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2024, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will immediately be held following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the McKinney family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com