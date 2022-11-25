Gary E Preslar, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt – Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 73. No services are scheduled.

A native of Charlotte, NC, Mr. Preslar was the son of the late George Edwin and Pauline Preslar. He was a U S Army Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Preslar loved life. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and watching baseball and football games. He especially loved his dog, Beethoven.

Mr. Preslar is survived by his wife, Lynn Preslar of Tullahoma; brothers, Donald and David Preslar, both of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters, Jordyn Cipollone of Manchester and Crystal Lay (Brett) of Tybee Island, GA and great grandchildren, Harper Cipollone, and Ethan, Kylie, Elijah and Kiersten Lay.

