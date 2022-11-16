Gannon signs to play basketball with Southern Indiana

Chloe Gannon will be Screaming Eagle next year.

In front of a room full of friends, family, teammates and coaches on Tuesday, the 6-foot-2 senior signed to continue her basketball career at The University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana.

The Screaming Eagles compete in the Ohio Valley Conference in NCAA Division I.

Gannon is the reigning District 6-4A Most Valuable Player and is expected to play an integral role in the CHS Lady Raider basketball program again this winter. The Lady Raiders tip off with Hall of Champions games on Saturday – playing Columbia Academy at 2:15 p.m. Saturday and Central Magnet at 6:30 p.m.. Both games will be at Coffee Middle School.

