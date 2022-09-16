GAMEDAY: Raiders host Lebanon. Things to know for Friday’s region matchup

Coffee County (2-2 overall) will welcome the defending Region 3-6A champion Lebanon Blue Devils (3-1 overall) to Carden-Jarrell Field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

The winner will have control of their destiny as it pertains to a possible region championship. The loser will need help to get to the top.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Here is everything you need to know to enjoy the Raiders and Blue Devils:

Festivities

100 year of football celebration continues for the Raiders. Tonight, CHS will honor former Red Raider BJ Schoff, who was killed in action while serving in the military in 2006. The Raiders will also welcome the MYFL Division 1 Raiders to the field, as they will get to scrimmage on the field during pregame festivities at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Paper tickets are not available at the gate. If you did not purchase paper tickets at the school during the week, you’ll need to get tickets at gofan.co. If you are unsure how to do that, take your smart phone to the ticket gate for assistance.

Radio

Bring your radio to the game or listen in at home on Thunder Radio. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame show. Kickoff at 7 p.m. and the Friday Night Thunder postgame show will carry you until about 10:30 p.m.

Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM (in stadium or in Manchester / Coffee County), 106.7 FM (Tullahoma) or world wide at thunder1320.com or Manchester Go smartphone app.