GAMEDAY! Raiders at Warren County in big region showdown. All you need to know to attend or listen on Thunder

Coffee County’s football Red Raiders travel to Warren County for a big Region 3-6A showdown Friday night.

A win would put the Raiders at 3-0 in region play and basically guarantee a home playoff game. It would also put the Raiders in firm position for a region championship with only one region game left at Cookeville.

The Raiders are 4-2 overall but, more importantly, 2-0 in region play. Warren County enters 1-5 overall. But the Pioneers record is a bit misleading. Four of Warren County’s five losses came by a combined 12 points, and the Pioneers still have home playoff hopes alive but will need to get a win Friday to keep those going.

Anyone wishing to attend Friday night will have a couple of options to purchase tickets. Digital tickets are available for $7 (including fees) by clicking here. Paper tickets are also available at the rear gate behind the press box at Nunley Stadium for $8.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

Miss the CHS Football Coaches Show Wednesday night on Thunder Radio? Click here to catch the replay. We were joined by defensive coordinator Roger Haynes, offensive Coordinator Stephen Graves and safeties coach Matt Mueller, along with players Ashton Ferrell, Konor Heaton and Brendon Sheppard.

RADIO COVERAGE

Game coverage begins on Thunder Radio WMSR at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show, which will include matchup breakdown, area matchups, pregame interviews with Warren County head coach Matt Turner and Coffee County acting head coach Roger Haynes. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and Friday Night Thunder postgame will rumble on until approximately 10:30 p.m.

Listen to all the coverage at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and worldwide on the Manchester Go Smartphone app and thunder1320.com.