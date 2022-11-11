GAMEDAY INFO: Raiders host Blackman in second round of the playoffs Friday. Ticket info and everything else you need to know.

Coffee County Central’s Red Raiders host Blackman Friday, Nov. 11 in the second round of the TSSAA State Football playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Coffee County (9-2 overall) is coming off a thrilling 28-21 overtime win over Stewarts Creek last week. That marked the program’s first ever TSSAA playoff win. The Blackman Blaze (9-2 overall) is coming off a 49-20 trouncing of Cookeville.

“This is what you play for,” said CHS head football coach Doug Green. “To play in these games, in these environments. We are in the second round of the playoffs. Everybody left is a good team.”

With Coffee County’s win last week, the Raiders improved to 9-2 – the most

wins for the program since 1969.

TICKET INFORMATION

Gates open at 5:15 p.m. and tickets are available at the gate for $10. You can also purchase ticket digitally through gofan.co or by clicking here for $9.40 after administrative fees (if you do not see the game after clicking, press refresh on your browser).

PREGAME TAILGATE

A pregame tailgate will be held behind the home side bleachers at Carden-Jarrell Field (865 McMinnville Highway). Everyone is welcome to participate. Tailgating begins at 4 p.m.

WEATHER UPDATE

Rain is in the forecast Thursday night into Friday. National Weather Service calls for a 90% chance of rain Friday, mainly before 1 p.m. with a 30% chance of showers lingering into the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 miles per hour and temperatures will fall quickly after kickoff.

RADIO INFORMATION

If you can’t make it to the game, pregame on Thunder Radio WMSR begins at 6

p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m. Complete coverage can be heard at 107.9 FM and 1320

AM. Portable radios in the stadium can listen to the game in live time on those

frequencies. You can also listen on the Manchester Go Smartphone app or by clicking here (12

second delay).

The Friday Night Thunder postgame show will rumble on until about 10:30 p.m.

UP NEXT

The winner will travel to the winner of Oakland and Lebanon next week, Nov.

18th in the quarter-finals. The loser’s season will come to a close.