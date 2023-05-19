Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Galindo signs to play soccer at Milligan

Published

Joseph Galindo on Thursday, May 18, 2023 signs to play college soccer at Milligan University. -- Photo by Josh Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee County Red Raider senior Joseph Galindo on Thursday signed on the dotted line to continue his soccer career at Milligan University – a private Christian school in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Galindo anchored the Raider soccer defense this spring at the goalkeeper.

Galindo called it a “dream come true.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I was with my travel team and got an email that one of the (Milligan) coaches came to see me play,” explained Galindo. “He watched a couple games and we started talking more and more and it just clicked and I wanted to go to Milligan – love the campus and everything.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023