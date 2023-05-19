Galindo signs to play soccer at Milligan

Coffee County Red Raider senior Joseph Galindo on Thursday signed on the dotted line to continue his soccer career at Milligan University – a private Christian school in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Galindo anchored the Raider soccer defense this spring at the goalkeeper.

Galindo called it a “dream come true.”

“I was with my travel team and got an email that one of the (Milligan) coaches came to see me play,” explained Galindo. “He watched a couple games and we started talking more and more and it just clicked and I wanted to go to Milligan – love the campus and everything.”