Funeral services for Ray Marcrom announced

Mr. Ray Edward Marcrom, age 76, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, July 9, 2024, doing what he loved by serving others.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 1:00pm at Forest Mill Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

A full obituary will be posted soon.

