Fun Things to Do Over Fall Break

If you are staying home over the fall break, there are some fun things for the family to experience, nearby.

The coffee County Manchester Public Library is hosting events throughout the week. Find them on Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/coffeecountylibrary

Monteagle

The Cove Creek Pumpkin Patch is a fall harvest celebration at Cove Creek Farm in Monteagle Tennessee that runs now through the end of October.

Prices for Advanced purchase: $12/ person (under 1 year old free)

An optional short, educational farm tour paired with an exclusive escort into the petting zoo with feed is available at the counter for $5/person on a first come, first-served fashion. Great news, the parking is free. Hours of operation are Saturday and Sunday 10AM-6PM. Find more details at Covecreekfarm.com.

Estill Springs

Grandaddy’s Farm in Estill Springs is open now through October 28th. They offer hayrides, a pumpkin patch, corn maze, an animal corral and pig races. Additionally there are slides, swings and other kid-friendly features.

Admission is required for the Activity Area, whether you’re playing or watching

others. Ages 2 and under are free. Prices start at $15.95, and they offer Tuesday- Saturday hours. Find more details at grandaddysfarm.com.

McMinnville

Cedarwood Pumpkin Patch is open now through the end of October. Every paid guest receives a pumpkin either from the walk to patch or the pumpkin bins at the entrance. Pick your own pumpkin, make your way through mazes, visit the petting zoos, jump on the jump pad, enjoy live music and bonfires by the pond, slide down their new 100ft super slide, and much much more.

Open Thursday through Sunday, each week, admission fees start at $13. Find out more information at cedarwoodfarmstn.com.

