Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event set for Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

Imagination Library of Coffee County invites the community to attend Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event, Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, at Fuel So Good, 1407 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma. Imagination Library of Coffee County will offer information about the organization and its mission. On Nov. 3, board members will be on hand to talk with attendees and answer questions about Imagination Library of Coffee County. Attendees who donate will have a chance to participate in a drawing for gift cards.

Bertha Smith, chairperson of Imagination Library of Coffee County, invites the community to attend and support the organization.

“Participating in the event, you will support a local business and contribute to the fundraising efforts of the Imagination Library of Coffee County,” Smith said. “You will support our vital cause.”

Donating to the organization helps improve children’s literacy.

“The Imagination Library of Coffee County provides young children with reading and learning resources that perhaps would not be available to them,” Smith said. “Supplying reading resources to families could change children’s future and help them reach their full potential.”

Imagination Library of Coffee County provides books to children, from birth to 5, in Coffee County every month thanks to a partnership with Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation. About 3,000 children in Coffee County receive books at no cost to their families every month. Donations to Imagination Library of Coffee County can be made by visiting https://governorsfoundation.org/donate/ and designating Imagination Library of Coffee County.