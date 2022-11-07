Noel Burton, owner of Fuel So Good, invites the community to Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event, Nov. 14-18, at Fuel So Good, 1407 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma.

Imagination Library of Coffee County invites the community to attend Fuel So Good – Give the Gift of Books event, Nov. 14-18, at Fuel So Good, 1407 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma. Imagination Library of Coffee County will offer information about the organization and its mission. On Nov. 18, board members will be on hand to talk with attendees and answer questions about Imagination Library of Coffee County. Attendees who donate will have a chance to participate in a drawing for gift cards, and the first 20 attendees that post a photo on social media and tag Imagination Library of Coffee County will enjoy a free small cup of coffee.

Bertha Smith, chairperson of Imagination Library of Coffee County, invites the community to attend and support the organization.

“Participating in the event will allow people to support a local business as well as contribute to the vital fundraising efforts of the Imagination Library of Coffee County,” Smith said.

Donating to the organization helps improve children’s literacy.

“The Imagination Library of Coffee County provides young children with reading and learning resources that perhaps would not be available to them,” Smith said. “With so many families experiencing financial challenges, household extras such as books may not be a priority purchase. The Imagination Library of Coffee County helps to bridge the gap by supplying reading resources to families.”

Imagination Library of Coffee County provides books to children in Coffee County every month thanks to a partnership with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation. The foundation partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide Tennessee children from birth to age 5 with a book each month at no cost to families. About 3,000 children in Coffee County receive books at no cost to their families every month. Donations to Imagination Library of Coffee County can be made by visiting governorsfoundation.org/donate and designating Imagination Library of Coffee County.