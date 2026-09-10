Friday is free admission at the Coffee County Fair

Friday is free admission during the day at the Coffee County Fair.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. and that is when opening ceremonies will be held in the center ring for youth field day events. All students kindergarten through fifth grade are welcome to participate in the field day events.

Rides start at 1 p.m.

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Free admission lasts through 4 p.m. and then the gate charge is $10.

There will be an ice cream eating contest at 2 p.m. and a beard and mullet contest at 5 p.m. at Nick’s Stage.

The fair is located at 99 Lakeview Drive in Manchester. Learn more at coffeecountyfair.com