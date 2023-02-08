Friday is deadline to enter for Thunder Radio Bonnaroo ticket giveaway

Thunder Radio WMSR – your community radio station in Manchester, Tennessee – is giving away three pairs of general admission tickets to the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

All you have to do for a chance to win is head on over to thunder1320.com and click on the contest banner at the top of the page for full contest rules and entry form. You can also get a second entry by downloading the Manchester Go Smartphone app and registering through the app.

The deadline to enter is Friday, February 10th.

In addition to three pairs of tickets, Thunder Radio is also giving away three camping passes – one to each winner.

You must live within the Thunder Radio AM signal listening area to be eligible for these prizes, limit one winner per household.

Bonnaroo 2023 returns to Manchester June 15th through the 18th.