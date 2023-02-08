Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Friday is deadline to enter for Thunder Radio Bonnaroo ticket giveaway

Published

Thunder Radio WMSR – your community radio station in Manchester, Tennessee – is giving away three pairs of general admission tickets to the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. 

All you have to do for a chance to win is head on over to thunder1320.com and click on the contest banner at the top of the page for full contest rules and entry form. You can also get a second entry by downloading the Manchester Go Smartphone app and registering through the app. 

The deadline to enter is Friday, February 10th.

In addition to three pairs of tickets, Thunder Radio is also giving away three camping passes – one to each winner. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You must live within the Thunder Radio AM signal listening area to be eligible for these prizes, limit one winner per household. 

Bonnaroo 2023 returns to Manchester June 15th through the 18th.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022