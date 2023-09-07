Friday September 8th Events at the Coffee County Fair

Fair Day Kid’s Events

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department invites kids ages 7-12 to participate in Field Day events starting at 10 AM in the Center Ring.

Gates open at 4PM, Rides start at 1PM, Gate charge is $10

2 PM Center Stage-Ice Cream Eating Contest

5 PM Center Ring-Beard and Mullet Contest

6 PM Livestock Barn-Open and Junior Beef Cattle Show

7 PM Track-Mud Race

Find the complete schedule of events here:

https://circulation.lakewaypublishers.com/NCS/Publication/CoffeeCtyFair/16/?fbclid=IwAR1LyjIhUhyBVjDtiXZgQ9qwazLxYLlvscKR4FPlz-5aQMNwPQDDDGUZXNg#zoom=z