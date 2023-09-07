Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Friday September 8th Events at the Coffee County Fair

Published

Friday September 8th Events at the Coffee County Fair

Fair Day Kid’s Events

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department invites kids ages 7-12 to participate in Field Day events starting at 10 AM in the Center Ring.

Gates open at 4PM, Rides start at 1PM, Gate charge is $10

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2 PM Center Stage-Ice Cream Eating Contest

5 PM Center Ring-Beard and Mullet Contest

6 PM Livestock Barn-Open and Junior Beef Cattle Show

7 PM Track-Mud Race

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Find the complete schedule of events here:

https://circulation.lakewaypublishers.com/NCS/Publication/CoffeeCtyFair/16/?fbclid=IwAR1LyjIhUhyBVjDtiXZgQ9qwazLxYLlvscKR4FPlz-5aQMNwPQDDDGUZXNg#zoom=z

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023