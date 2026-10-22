Free Recycling Roundup Set for Saturday at Nissan Decherd

A free community recycling event at Nissan’s Decherd Powertrain Assembly Plant on Saturday, Oct. 24, will give residents a chance to dispose of hard-to-recycle items while helping mark a major milestone.

Hosted by Tennessee Environmental Council and Nissan North America, the drive-through Recycling Roundup will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gate 5, 651 Gary Edwards Drive in Decherd. The event is open to everyone.

Organizers expect the event to bring the statewide Recycling Roundup program’s total to more than one million pounds of material diverted from landfills.

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Accepted items include electronics, tires, scrap metal, mattresses, glass, Styrofoam blocks and paper for shredding. Nonprofit partners will also collect books, pet supplies and other reusable items for donation.

This year’s event will accept additional hard-to-recycle plastics, including clamshell packaging, yogurt cups, straws, plastic takeout containers, bubble wrap and cereal box liners. Shoes and boots in any condition will also be accepted for donation or recycling.

Residents are encouraged to review the complete list of accepted materials before loading their vehicles.

Attendees can also park to explore Nissan vehicles assembled in the United States and meet local environmental partners.

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Tennessee Environmental Council has organized 35 Recycling Roundups across the state since December 2022. The events aim to reduce illegal dumping, prevent litter and decrease reliance on landfills by making recycling more accessible.

For details and a complete list of accepted items, visit the Nissan Decherd Recycling Roundup webpage.