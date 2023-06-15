Free physicals for Coffee County athletes June 22

Any Coffee County athlete needing a physical can receive a free one on Thursday, June 22.

Dr. Jay Trussler and athletic trainers will be at Coffee County Central High School (100 Red Raider Dr.) administering free physicals to any Coffee County athlete from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22.

There will also be a table set up for any parent needing to sign into final forms. All athletes must be registered on final forms before school begins.

Anyone with questions should contact athletic director Brandon McWhorter at mcwhorterb@k12coffee.net.