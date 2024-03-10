The public is invited to reserve their spot at Duck River Electric’s FREE Home Energy Workshop.

The Home Energy Workshop will be held in Coffee County on Thursday,

March 21st at 6 PM at the Duck River office located at 209 East Fort Street in Manchester.

DREMC’s Residential Energy Advisor shares advice for improving the energy efficiency of your home, and you’ll learn about the programs, services, and rebates available to assist with energy efficiency improvements.

The workshop includes a light supper, plus, each participating household will receive a FREE energy-saving starter kit.

Due to limited space, reserve your seat today. Call DREMC at 931-680-5880 or sign up online at dremc.com/workshop.