Obituaries

Freddie Gene Barnes Sr.

Freddie Gene Barnes, Sr., left this world early this morning of Saturday, June 10, 2023. He was born in Fudgeround, TN, on July 17, 1948. He would have been 75 years old. 

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Flossie Elizabeth Gilley Barnes; father, John Thurman Barnes; siblings, Beauman Barnes, Noreen Barnes West, W.C. Barnes, Richard Barnes; two infant siblings, Juanita and Baby Barnes; granddaughter, Destinee Nicole Barnes.

Mrs. Barnes leaves behind three sons, Freddie Barnes, Jr. (Angela), Shawn Barnes (Ariane), and Dustin Barnes (Danielle); nine grandchildren, Brittany Howland (Heath), Dakota Barnes (Makayla), Ashley Langham, Alexcia Barnes, Slade Barnes, Aleayia Barnes, Madilynn Barnes, Xander Meeks, and Avery Barnes; three great grandchildren, Sawyer Howland, Olivia Howland, Syndey Barnes; two siblings, Larry Barnes (Anjie) and George Barnes (Evelyn), along with many nieces and nephews.

Pa, Dad, Uncle were his many names. He loved spending time with his sons, grandkids, great grandkids, siblings, nephews, and nieces. He loved telling stories of the “good ole days” and reminiscing. 

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 3:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Foy Rigney officiating. Burial will follow at Gilley Hill Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barnes family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

