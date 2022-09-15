Fred R. Green age 87 of the Rutledge Hill Community near Hillsboro, Tennessee, passed away on September 14, 2022, at the Franklin Manor Assisted Living facility in Winchester, Tennessee. His final days were spent accompanied by family and friends that were touched by his memorable life. He was a retired Batesville Casket Company employee, and a member of the Prairie Plains Church of Christ where he served as an Elder for several years. Fred was born in Beech Grove, Tennessee, the son of the late Sanford and Pearl Green. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1956 earning three medals for his service. He loved fishing, hunting, and sitting on the porch watching birds. He also enjoyed 4 wheeling to the hunting cabin on top of the mountain. He was so happy when he could spend time with his family, and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fred is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Rachel. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Junior Green and Floyd Green, two sisters, Juanita Seal and Vanita Moss.

Fred is survived by his children, Fred R. Green, Jr. and wife Shirley of Rutledge Hill, Tennessee; Dewayne E. Green and wife Michelle of Winchester, Tennessee; three grandsons, Mitchell R. Green (Carrie), Adam W. Green (Amie) and Wesley T. Green; granddaughter, Whitney M. Kovach (Joshua); four great-granddaughters, Lily M. Kovach, Layla K. Green, Lynlie B. Green and Eliza R. Green and great-grandson, Sawyer L. Kovach. He is also survived by his brother Elmer Green (Lottie) of Manchester, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on September 17, 2022, at the Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Billy Robinson officiating. Burial following at Rutledge Hill Community Church Cemetery. The family will receive guests from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

The Family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff of Franklin Manor and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care given to our dad during this difficult time. If desired, friends may make Memorial Donations to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis or Alzheimer’s Association, Chicago.