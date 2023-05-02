Fraudulent Emails Impersonating Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny Detected

Two Individuals Fall Victim to Email Scam Impersonating Coffee County Mayor

In a recent development, two individuals, Sheila Proffitt and Andy Farrar, have reported receiving bogus emails that appeared to be from Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny. The email address used to send these fraudulent emails was myor47035@gmail.com, which is not the official email address of the Mayor.

Despite the discrepancy in the email address, the content of the email was convincing enough to create confusion and suspicion. To prevent further harm, it is advised that all commissioners and department heads be alerted about this fraud attempt.

The source of these fraudulent emails is currently unknown, but the Coffee County Mayor’s office urges everyone to be cautious and verify the authenticity of emails before responding to them. Stay tuned for more updates as the situation unfolds.