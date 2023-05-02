Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fraudulent Emails Impersonating Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny Detected

Published

Two Individuals Fall Victim to Email Scam Impersonating Coffee County Mayor

In a recent development, two individuals, Sheila Proffitt and Andy Farrar, have reported receiving bogus emails that appeared to be from Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny. The email address used to send these fraudulent emails was myor47035@gmail.com, which is not the official email address of the Mayor.

Despite the discrepancy in the email address, the content of the email was convincing enough to create confusion and suspicion. To prevent further harm, it is advised that all commissioners and department heads be alerted about this fraud attempt.

The source of these fraudulent emails is currently unknown, but the Coffee County Mayor’s office urges everyone to be cautious and verify the authenticity of emails before responding to them. Stay tuned for more updates as the situation unfolds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023