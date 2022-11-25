Franklin Delano Walker, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, November 24th, 2022 at Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 86. Mr. Walker was born in Belvidere to the late Frank and Kathleen Eddy Walker. During his life he worked in Quality Control at Jack Daniels and was a member of Grundy Street Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Anne Hardy Walker; one brother, Ray Walker; two nephews, Carl Walker and Brad Lamons; and brother-in-law, Jack Lamons. He is survived by his wife, Marie Moorehead Walker; sons, Steve (Becky) Walker, Mike (Suzanne) Walker, Jack Walker, and Scott (Tara) Parks; one sister, Nancy Lamons; grandchildren, Douglas Walker, Dalton (Savannah) Walker, Hayden Walker, Bradley Walker, Hardy Walker, Caroline Walker, Emily Parks, and Sawyer Parks; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Walker. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00pm-1:45pm. A graveside service will follow at 2:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Philip Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Grundy Street Church of Christ.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.