Franklin Delano Roosevelt Qualls

Franklin (Frank) “Sonny” Delano Roosevelt Qualls, a pillar of his community and beloved husband, father, and public servant, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2024, at the age of 83. Born on November 5, 1940, in Manchester, Tennessee, to Charlie Clarence and Mary Frances (Smith) Qualls, Frank’s life journey was characterized by dedication, service, and unwavering kindness.

After graduating from Manchester Central High School, Frank embarked on a career in law enforcement that spanned over four decades. He began his service in the late 1960s with the Manchester Police Department before joining the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department under Sheriff Dan Daniel. After serving as Chief Deputy under the Bobby McCullough administration, Frank returned to the Manchester Police Department serving as Assistant Chief prior to becoming Chief of Police. Throughout his career, Frank exhibited exceptional leadership.

In the pursuit of excellence and professional development, Frank graduated from the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in the late 1970s, further enhancing his skills and expertise in law enforcement. His commitment to public safety led him to serve with distinction at the AEDC base police department for over 20 years until his retirement in the early 2000s.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Beyond his professional achievements, Frank was renowned for his integrity, compassionate nature, and generosity. He was a devoted animal lover and rescuer, demonstrating his caring spirit by saving countless animals throughout his life, from raccoons and owls to beloved dogs and cats.

Frank’s dedication extended beyond his career, as evidenced by his active involvement in various fraternal and community organizations. He was a proud 50-year member of Highland Lodge #214 of Free and Accepted Masons of Manchester, a member of the Al Menah Temple Shriners, and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. Additionally, he served as a valued member and diver of the Coffee County Rescue Squad, embodying the principles of service and camaraderie.

Throughout his 61+ years of marriage, Frank shared a deep and enduring love with his wife, Sarah Frances Qualls. Together, they cherished moments of joy and adventure, particularly enjoying vacations to the beach, camping trips, and cruises following Frank’s retirement.

Frank leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, in addition to his beloved wife Sarah Frances Qualls, he is survived by devoted son Franklin David Qualls and daughter-in-love Patricia Qualls, cherished grandson John Taylor Qualls, and beloved furbabies Charlie and Smokey. He is also survived by his dear sister Jean Green (James), special niece Carolyn Bradshaw whom he nicknamed “Jack”, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends who admired and loved him greatly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The family would like to acknowledge the love and care provided by the nursing providers and staff at Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing as well as Gentiva Hospice.

In honor of Frank’s compassionate spirit and commitment to helping others, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers. Frank’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him, and his legacy of kindness and service will continue to inspire generations to come.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, February 23rd at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 24th in the chapel with Brother Kenny Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Qualls.