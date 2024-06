The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a multi-agency Sobriety Checkpoint on Saturday, June 29th, 2024.

The Checkpoint or Checkpoints will be conducted between 6 pm and 12 am. Location or locations can be Hwy 41-A in the area of Cook Rd, Hwy 41-A in the area of the TDOC Corrections Academy, and Old Tullahoma Rd. (Hwy 130) in the area of North Lake Elementary.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office receives mixed reviews about these notifications but understand they are required by law.