Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest, Seizes Drugs, and Currency in Motor Vehicle Theft Case

Published

In a recent development, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Jeremy Myers after Corporal Ethan Hall discovered an outstanding warrant for theft of a motor vehicle against him. However, what started as a routine arrest took a more significant turn when further investigation led to the discovery of illicit substances and a substantial sum of money.

During the arrest, Corporal Hall found Jeremy Myers in possession of 1.1 ounces of suspected fentanyl, a highly potent and dangerous opioid, as well as 2.1 ounces of suspected marijuana. Additionally, law enforcement seized $22,462.00 in U.S. currency believed to be connected to illegal activities.

In light of the additional findings, Jeremy Myers is now facing several additional charges. These include the manufacture, sale, or delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance, the manufacture, sale, or delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. These charges highlight the seriousness of the offenses committed by Myers and the potential danger posed to the community by the illegal drug trade.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information regarding drug-related activities. They assure the public that all information provided will remain confidential. Individuals can contact the office by calling 931-962-0123 or reaching out to the dispatch at 931-967-2331. Alternatively, they can send an email to info@fcsheriff.org.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023