Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest, Seizes Drugs, and Currency in Motor Vehicle Theft Case

In a recent development, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Jeremy Myers after Corporal Ethan Hall discovered an outstanding warrant for theft of a motor vehicle against him. However, what started as a routine arrest took a more significant turn when further investigation led to the discovery of illicit substances and a substantial sum of money.

During the arrest, Corporal Hall found Jeremy Myers in possession of 1.1 ounces of suspected fentanyl, a highly potent and dangerous opioid, as well as 2.1 ounces of suspected marijuana. Additionally, law enforcement seized $22,462.00 in U.S. currency believed to be connected to illegal activities.

In light of the additional findings, Jeremy Myers is now facing several additional charges. These include the manufacture, sale, or delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance, the manufacture, sale, or delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. These charges highlight the seriousness of the offenses committed by Myers and the potential danger posed to the community by the illegal drug trade.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information regarding drug-related activities. They assure the public that all information provided will remain confidential. Individuals can contact the office by calling 931-962-0123 or reaching out to the dispatch at 931-967-2331. Alternatively, they can send an email to info@fcsheriff.org.