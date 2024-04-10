Franklin County Sheriff’s Department seeking help from the community in identifying robbery suspects

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department posted:

On April 7th, 2024, at approximately 21:30, two men entered the Lake Shore Market on Highway 130. Both men were armed with handguns and ordered the clerks to open the register. One of the suspects struck a clerk with his handgun. The suspects stole approximately $725.00 from the register before fleeing the store.

In the pictures, you can see both suspects used masks to conceal their faces, but their clothing descriptions are as follows:

Suspect 1:

Gray Sweatshirt

Black Nike Jogging Pants

Black Shoes

Black Beanie

Small Stature

Suspect 2:

Black Sweatshirt

Black The North Face Jogging Pants

Black Shoes

Multi-Color Underwear

Large Stature

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this robbery, and these two suspects have not been arrested. The office is seeking help from the community in identifying them.

If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the department in one of the following ways:

Investigator Nick Watson- 931-962-0123 ext. 2108

Franklin County Consolidated Communications- 931-967-2331