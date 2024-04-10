Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department seeking help from the community in identifying robbery suspects

Published

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department posted:

On April 7th, 2024, at approximately 21:30, two men entered the Lake Shore Market on Highway 130. Both men were armed with handguns and ordered the clerks to open the register. One of the suspects struck a clerk with his handgun. The suspects stole approximately $725.00 from the register before fleeing the store.

In the pictures, you can see both suspects used masks to conceal their faces, but their clothing descriptions are as follows:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Suspect 1:

Gray Sweatshirt

Black Nike Jogging Pants

Black Shoes

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Black Beanie

Small Stature

Suspect 2:

Black Sweatshirt

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Black The North Face Jogging Pants

Black Shoes

Multi-Color Underwear

Large Stature

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this robbery, and these two suspects have not been arrested. The office is seeking help from the community in identifying them.

If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the department in one of the following ways:

Investigator Nick Watson- 931-962-0123 ext. 2108

Franklin County Consolidated Communications- 931-967-2331

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023