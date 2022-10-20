Franklin County Sheriff seeks help locating two juveniles

Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in locating these two juveniles, Kyle Williams and Nevaeh Frank. These two juveniles have been missing since Tuesday and are believed to be together. Both juveniles are listed in NCIC as missing. Their details are as follows:
Kyle Williams
- 15 years old
- 5’07”
- 130 lbs
- Blonde hair
- Blue eyes
- No clothing description
Nevaeh Frank
- 16 years old
- 5’08”
- 130 lbs
- Blonde hair
- Brown eyes
- Black shirt
- Gray sweat pants
If you have any information about these two juveniles, please contact Sergeant Todd Hindman at 931-968-6050 or 931-308-9425. You can also email info@fcsheriff.org. Let’s find them.