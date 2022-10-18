Franklin County Sheriff seeks help identifying suspect

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in identifying a suspect. They received a report from a homeowner on Chestnut Ridge Road. The homeowner noticed a light in their backyard and the homeowner went to investigate. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar as he was exiting a barn. The homeowner and suspected burglar got into a physical altercation. The suspected burglar left the area on foot. The homeowner provided a detailed description of the suspected burglar:

Male

Approximately 40 to 50 years old

Gray hair and beard

Approximately 6’0”

Approximately 200 lbs

Large mole or birthmark under his left eye

John Deere ball cap and blue Jean jacket

This suspected burglar may live in the area because he arrived and left on foot.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Sergeant Todd Hindman, 931-968-6050 or info@fcsheriff.org. If you would like to report other suspicious activity in the area, please contact Franklin County Consolidated Communications 931-967-2331.