Franklin County Sheriff seeks help finding sex offender

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in locating Brandon Shane Grant.

Brandon is listed as an absconder on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry. Brandon has three active warrants for violation of sex offender rules and one bench warrant. Brandon was put on the sex offender registry for two convictions of child molesting in 2002 and 2003.

Brandon is known to frequent the Coffee County area and stay in motels.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please submit your information to the Franklin County Consolidated Communications- 931-967-2331 or info@fcsheriff.org