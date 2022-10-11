Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Franklin County Sheriff seeks help finding sex offender

Published

Wanted sex-offender Brandon Shane Grant.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in locating Brandon Shane Grant.

Brandon is listed as an absconder on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry. Brandon has three active warrants for violation of sex offender rules and one bench warrant. Brandon was put on the sex offender registry for two convictions of child molesting in 2002 and 2003.

Brandon is known to frequent the Coffee County area and stay in motels.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please submit your information to the Franklin County Consolidated Communications- 931-967-2331 or info@fcsheriff.org

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022