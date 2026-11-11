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Franklin County North Middle Mourns Sudden Passing of Special Education Dean

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North Middle School in Franklin County is mourning the sudden passing of Dr. Autumn Baber, the school’s Dean of Special Education.

School officials announced Baber’s passing, remembering her as a beloved member of the school community who was known for her warmth, kindness, and dedication to students.

“She brought joy, kindness, and unwavering commitment to our students every single day. This is an immense loss for our school family,” said North Middle School Principal Holly Eslick.

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The Franklin County School District’s Crisis Response Team was on-site at North Middle School beginning Wednesday, November 11, with grief counselors available to support students, faculty, and staff.

Families who need guidance in helping their children cope with the loss are encouraged to contact the school’s guidance office.

School officials are asking the community to respect Baber’s family’s privacy during this difficult time. Funeral and service arrangements will be shared when available and with the family’s permission.

For additional information, the Franklin County School District can be reached at 931-967-0626.

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